Greens seek to postpone vote on contentious EU-Canada trade deal

The Green Party is to seek to postpone a vote on a contentious EU-Canada trade deal, following opposition from its membership and at least one member of its parliamentary party.

A Green Party spokesman confirmed it would be seeking the postponement until January in order to “provide for fuller public debate on the matter”.

He also confirmed that Green members of Cabinet had signed-off on the deal’s inclusion on the Dáil’s work schedule.

Green Party TD Neasa Hourigan told the party over the weekend that she would not vote in favour of the scheduled Government motion to ratify the trade deal with Canada.

Ms Hourigan said Green Party policy had been opposed to the deal in all its forms, and questioned why Green Party members at Cabinet had approved plans for the Dáil vote on the matter, given the party’s position.

“These items are decided by Cabinet and the leaders. I have no understanding of how Green members of Cabinet allowed this onto the Dáil schedule,” she said.

She said she told the party leadership she had significant concerns about the vote last Friday, and on Saturday morning she told them she would be voting against it as she did not consider it in line with the Programme for Government.

She said the inclusion of the EU-Canada Strategic Partnership Agreement, known as CETA, in the Programme for Government had been resisted during negotiations.

While CETA is not referred to by name in the programme, it states that the Government will “firmly defend Ireland’s interests in international trade deals that may emerge”, and separately that it will “support new and existing EU trade deals to expand Ireland’s export options into new markets”.

Ms Hourigan told The Irish Times she could make a “very compelling case that CETA will damage the Irish economy and particularly the agriculture sector.” She said there are “significant concerns” about the issue elsewhere in the Green parliamentary party.

The Dublin Central TD argued there was no time pressure on Ireland to ratify the trade deal, with other countries still to do so. “I want to listen to the debate from other countries before the Irish Government ratifies it”.

