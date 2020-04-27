‘Great friend of Ireland’: IRA kidnap victim Tiede Herrema dies aged 99

Tiede Herrema, the Dutch industrialist kidnapped by the IRA in 1975, has died aged 99.

Dr Herrema died after a long illness on Friday, the day after his wife of 72 years, Elisabeth, was buried after dying aged 94.

Dr Herrema’s kidnapping by the IRA on October 3rd, 1975, made international news. He was managing director of Limerick factory Ferenka when he was abducted by Eddie Gallagher and Marion Coyle.

Eddie Gallagher (28, left) is escorted from the Monasterevin council house where he and Marian Coyle (21), surrendered after an 18-day siege and released their prisoner Dr Tiede Herrema in November 1975.

He was held hostage for 36 days. For the last 18 days of the ordeal, Dr Herrema and his kidnappers were trapped in a box room in a house at a housing estate in Monasterevin, Co Kildare, surrounded by gardaí and members of the media.

He recalled his ordeal in an interview with The Irish Times in October 2015, stating that the worst part of it all was when he was being held in a house in Mountmellick, Co Laois and did know where he was, or even why he was being held.

“I had no sense of what they were fighting about. What did they want? They were nervous. As I was. As long as you don’t know where you are, and what they are going to do, you are frightened. Of course you are.”

The terraced house at St Evin’s Park, Monasterevin, where Dutch businessman Dr Tiede Herrema was held.

The kidnappers sought the release of three IRA political prisoners. In Gallagher’s case it was Rose Dugdale, the mother of his child. Coyle wanted the release of her boyfriend Kevin Mallon, who was also serving time in jail. The pair also demanded the release of James Hyland.

Refused to yield

The kidnappers later modified their demands to include an IR£2 million ransom and flights to the Middle East. The government refused to yield despite the kidnappers threatening several times to kill Dr Herrema.

Mrs Herrema became a prominent figure at the time when she spoke to RTÉ and said the ransom should not be paid.

The couple later objected to the 15- and 20-year sentences imposed on Coyle and Gallagher following the incident, saying they were too severe. The Herremas later met and forgave Gallagher and Coyle.

Dr Tiede Herrema (left) with his wife Elisabeth and the late Dr Garret FitzGerald, then minister for foreign affairs, at Dublin Airport in November 1975, when Dr Herrema gave a press conference before leaving for Rotterdam. Photograph: Dermot O’Shea

It was not the first time Dr Herrema found himself incarcerated against his will. During the second World War, as a Dutch resistance fighter, he was arrested by the Nazis and sent to a concentration camp in Poland. After the prisoners were liberated by the Soviets, Dr Herrema walked 500km to safety.

After the 1975 kidnapping the Herremas returned to the Netherlands. In gratitude for their fortitude regarding the kidnapping, they were made honorary Irish citizens, and later purchased an apartment in Dublin.

‘Principle, rigour and kindness’

Their long-time friend Joe Brennan, who was a young first secretary in the Irish Embassy in the Netherlands at the time of the kidnapping, described Dr Herrema as a “man of great principle, rigour and kindness”.

“He was a man of the deepest courage and integrity. That served him well all through his long life and particularly through his ordeal,” he said.

Then-taoiseach Liam Cosgrave (left) at a ceremony at which honorary citizenship was bestowed upon Dr Tiede Herrema (right) following the latter’s 1975 kidnapping. File photograph: Eddie Kelly

“They had a great life and they loved having Irish citizenship. They were great friends of Ireland. Tiede always supported the Irish-Dutch business association. They had so many friends in Ireland and they loved coming over. They never held anything against Ireland. He forgave his kidnappers. He was a great friend of Ireland.”

Dr Herrema’s funeral takes place in Arnheim, the Netherlands, on Wednesday. He is survived by his four sons, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.