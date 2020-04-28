Grandfather (91) was ‘kind soul’ behind daily Covid-19 statistics

A woman who watched her Dublin grandfather’s funeral by webcam from Canada this week, has described his death from Covid-19 without friends or family “to hold his hand” as “devastating”

“There was the kindest face and soul behind that daily figure on Sunday April 26th,” Brendan O’Reilly’s granddaughter Tanya says .

On Tuesday, Brendan (91) was buried at Glasnevin cemetery in Dublin six months after he entered a care home having broken his hip.

Brendan, who was a native of Marino, worked until his retirement in the wire room at The Irish Times. He helped set up both the St Vincent de Paul and the credit union in Donnycarney.

Tanya, who has been based in Alberta for seven years, says her grandfather “gave so much, always rallied around when he knew somebody was needing assistance or help. Whether it was getting the paper for an elderly neighbour from the local shop, having a cup of tea or just popping in to keep them company.”

The family last had physical contact with Brendan on March 4th . Tanya says that her sociable grandfather loved chatting over the phone. “Then we got the dreaded phone call; he was showing signs of Covid 19....His health deteriorated rapidly and we had very little contact with him. Six days later he lost his battle with the dreaded virus.

“When he died he was alone and no family or friend there to hold his hand like he has done for many years for all of us.

“He spent his entire life surrounded by family and friends, so the nature of his death is devastating for us as a family. He spent his final weeks alone battling this killer virus without his loved ones by his side.”

Three years ago Brendan had made the 14-hour journey to visit her in Alberta , which she says did not daunt him.

“We want him to be remembered for all the many achievements and accomplishments he had over the years and not as a daily number or statistic.”

Now Tanya and her sister Nicole will embark on a series of walks thousands of miles apart in order to raise funds in his memory in aid of St Vincent De Paul. They will walk 5km a day for the next five days in honour of Brendan.

Brendan came from a family of thirteen. He was married to former Irish Press employee Breda for 60 years until she died four years ago. The couple had four children Derek, Dorothy, Maria and the late Martin.

Tanya and her sister Nicole have set up the Brendan O’Reilly Go Fund Me page for St Vincent De Paul at https://www.gofundme.com/f/ef3w57-5-for-5