GPs to protest outside Dáil on February 6th over lack of funding

Patients face serious disruption to GP services on February 6th as family doctors intend to stage a major protest at Dáil Éireann.

The National Association of GPs (NAGP) said as a result “many GP practices maybe be closed to patients, or will have limited services available”.

The NAGP is holding the protest because it says the family doctor service is collapsing, or in some areas, has already collapsed.

The potential disruption to general practice services will come in the same week as hospital and community services are scheduled to be hit by a nurses’ strike.

Members of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) are set to stage 24-hour work stoppages on February 5th and 7th as part of their campaign for improved pay which they say is required to tackle recruitment and retention difficulties.

Psychiatric nurses are also scheduled to put in place an overtime ban in mental health services on February 6th.

Talks aimed at averting the planned industrial action by nurses will resume at the Workplace Relations Commission on Friday afternoon.

The NAGP said: “ We have not chosen this decision lightly but it is vital for us to make the Government and others fully aware that our health system is in crisis and has been so for years.”

“Years of successive cuts in Government funding for general practice have created an inefficient unstructured health system which is collapsing.”

“Also, promised extra investment in developing the GP service, like the fairytale promises under Sláintecare, have not even been begun to be delivered, so that the family doctor service can be healthy and sustainable for the future.”

The NAGP, which claims to represent about 2,000 GPs, said family doctors were tired of having to say sorry to patients:

* “Sorry,we can’t give you a same day appointment.”

* “Sorry,our nurse is only here part-time.”

* “Sorry, I can only give you a few minutes per consultation.”

* “Sorry, you have to wait four years for your hip replacement.”

* “Sorry, you have to wait two years for an out-patient appointment.”

* “Sorry, you have to wait five years for your cataract surgery.”

* “Sorry, you are unable to access physiotherapy, psychology, podiatry and all the other ancillary services that make a health system work efficiently and safely.”

* “Sorry, your relative died on a waiting list before their appointment came around.”

The NAGP said the Government had promised to reverse the 38 per cent funding cuts imposed on general practice under financial emergency legislation and offer - and properly fund a new - a modernised GP contract.

However, it said these pledges had not materialised.

“The number of doctors who can no longer take on any more patients is a growing crisis.

“The medical card system can no longer cope, having been starved of resources,” the NAGP said.

“Not enough new doctors are being appointed by the State, to serve the public and many are having to retire early, due to burnout.”