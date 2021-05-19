Government urges Aer Lingus to defer closure of Shannon base

The Government has offered to pay airlines to operate strategic routes during the pandemic, however they have not been interested in such an initiative, Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise and Employment Leo Varadkar has said.

He said the Government was looking at incentives that could be put in place to encourage airlines to return to Ireland when travel restrictions were eased.

He said that although he had been told by Aer Lingus at a recent meeting about plans for re-structuring, he had not been given details and that the announcement by the airline on Tuesday that it was to close it cabin crew base at Shannon airport had not been expected.

He said the Government wanted Aer Lingus to defer its decision to close the Shannon base at least until it saw the new official plan for aviation which will be published next week.

He said airlines were very nimble and that bases that were closed one month could be re-opened the next year.

Mr Varadkar told the Oireachtas committee on Enterprise, Trade and Employment on Wednesday there was “no shortage of money “going to aviation from the Government. He said it amounted to hundreds of millions at this stage.

He said Aer Lingus and others were receiving millions in support under the wage subsidy scheme while airports had received financial support as well.

Mr Varadkar said the Government had had conversations with airlines about paying them to keep certain strategic routes open.

However he said this was “not something they were particularly interested in” and such an initiative would run into State aid and competition rules.

“This is not something they are particularly interested in. They want to fly their planes with passengers on them. They do not want to be paid to fly planes empty.”

“We are not New Zealand. Planes can be moved out of Ireland very easily to places like Manchester and that is one of the consequences of very strict restrictions that we have in Ireland.”

Mr Varadkar said there were parties in the Dáil that wanted even stricter rules introduced.

Live events

He also said the Cabinet will next week consider proposals for the re-introduction of live events with limited capacity.

Mr Varadkar said the memo being brought to Cabinet by Minister for Tourism, Culture and Arts Catherine Martin next week would deal with sporting, artistic and cultural events.

He said the Government would also consider proposals for travel at its meeting next week. However he said there was concern about the Indian Covid-19 variant.

Mr Varadkar told the Oireachtas committee that he expected indoor dining to return in July.

“I’m very hopeful that we can return to something close to normality by late summer”, he said.

Mr Varadkar said the Government hoped to publish its new national economic recovery plan at the end of May or early June.

“The plan will provide certainty for businesses and workers by outlining targeted assistance for sectors which will continue to be most adversely affected by the pandemic.”

“It will outline the next steps for the emergency pandemic interventions, including the pandemic unemployment payment and employment wage subsidy scheme , reaffirming the Government’s commitment to avoid a cliff-edge.”

However he said that “for financial reasons these could not be long tailed either”.