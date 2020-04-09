Government to suspend public service flexi-time for duration of Covid-19 crisis

The Government is to suspend the regular operation of flexi-time working arrangements in the public service for the duration of the current Covid-19 crisis.

In a new update to public service employers on working arrangements, the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform said the operation of traditional flexi-time/attendance management rules did not ”support the flexible arrangements and agility required during this extraordinary situation”.

“The normal operation of flexi-time or equivalent attendance management rules, including any flexi-time accruals and deficits, is to be temporarily suspended during the period of Covid-19 to facilitate the required new ways of working across the public service.

“This does not preclude organisations from using clocking in and out arrangements that apply. Any balances accrued by employees before the suspension of flexible working hours arrangements can remain and be held over until the Covid working arrangements are no longer in place.”

Under the flexi-time system, staff must work their full quota of hours, but can have flexibility in how they do so. For example, staff may, within certain limits, vary their arrival times, departure times and lunch breaks.

The Department of Public Expenditure and Reform said in the revised guidance that due to the unprecedented impact of Covid-19 on normal working arrangements, it was “crucial that we show solidarity as a unified one public service”.

“Many areas of the public service are under extreme pressure, and in order to keep delivering essential services to all our citizens we need flexibility and adaptability. The operation of traditional flexi-time/attendance management rules do not support the flexible arrangements and agility required during this extraordinary situation.”

In the update the department also said that it expected that any shorter working year arrangement that had been scheduled would go ahead as planned.

“Where there is a business requirement, it may be possible for employers to cancel/postpone shorter working year with the agreement of the employee. In exceptional circumstances employers may agree to defer at the employee’s request, subject to business requirements.”

The department also said public sector employees on unpaid leave such as parental leave could claim the Government’s Covid-19 pandemic unemployment payment.

The Department of Public Expenditure and Reform said the Government’s Covid-19 pandemic unemployment payment was designed as a short-term response to those who were fully unemployed as a result of the pandemic.