Government should be planning for no deal Brexit, IBEC says

The Government should be planning for a no-deal Brexit by putting legislation and funding in place “no matter what the outcome", the chief economist for IBEC (the largest business lobby group in the country) has warned.

Speaking after leaked British government papers outlined the effects of a no-deal Brexit, Gerard Brady warned enterprise stabilisation funds need to be in place even if there is still hope for a deal to be agreed.

The documents, published by the Sunday Times warn of a hard Irish border, a three-month “meltdown” at ports and shortages of food and medicine if the UK leaves the EU without a deal.

A no-deal scenario will mean a downturn with cuts to investment Mr Brady told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

He said the Government will need to ensure the national investment plan is maintained because it will “prop up” the regional economy.

Companies that import from the UK will also be “badly impacted” as well as those who export, said Mr Brady.

Uncertainty about a no-deal Brexit will mean that businesses will cut investment which will stall growth, he warned.

But it will not just be businesses that will be impacted by a no-deal Brexit, he said. There will be a significant impact on householders.

There are also further threats in the global economy that will have an impact such as trade wars and the € 800million in business that will be exposed to tariffs threatened by US president Donald Trump, especially in the dairy and whiskey sectors.

“This is a very difficult and new situation that we’ve never been through before. For the indigenous sector this is new ground and it will be very bad. SMEs will also be affected by the uncertainty of new trading relationships.”

There will be pressure on cash flow for companies, and many will go out of business, said Mr Brady.

The leaked documents were compiled this month by the UK cabinet office under the codename Operation Yellowhammer.

Talks

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is expected to speak to British prime minister Boris Johnson – who has promised the UK will leave the EU, deal or no deal, by October 31st – this week.

Mr Johnson is demanding that the backstop, the insurance policy to avoid a hard border, is abolished in order for there to be an orderly UK exit. He will also meet French president Emmanuel Macron and German chancellor Angela Merkel in the coming days.

The EU and Irish Government have consistently said the Brexit withdrawal agreement, which contains the backstop, will not be renegotiated.

Fianna Fáil and Labour

Fianna Fáil and Labour called on the Government to accelerate its own no-deal planning.

“Ministers have taken their foot off the pedal in terms of preparations for all Brexit outcomes and we are now playing catch up,”Fianna Fáil Brexit spokeswoman Lisa Chambers said, adding that the leaked documents “should act as a wake-up call to the very real possibility that the UK will crash out of the EU on October 31st and Ireland will be left reeling in the aftermath” .

Labour leader Brendan Howlin said: “It is essential that the Irish Government accelerate no-deal planning. Central to these preparations and missing to date has been the level of material support available for Ireland from the EU.”

A Government spokeswoman said: “Intensive no-deal planning continues apace, as set out in the latest contingency plan published by the Government last month.”