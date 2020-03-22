Government set to announce rescue flight for Irish stranded in Peru
Tánaiste expected to make announcement in the coming hours, it is understood
Tánaiste Simon Coveney at a news conference at Government Buildings last week. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA
The Government is set to announce a rescue flight to bring home more than 100 Irish people stranded in Peru.
Tánaiste Simon Coveney is expected to make the announcement in the coming hours, it is understood.
It is expected that the flight could take place sometime next week but the exact timing will be a matter for the authorities in Peru, due to demands on the country’s air traffic network.