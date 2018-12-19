Government publishes contingency plan for no-deal Brexit

The Government has unveiled further contingency plans to cope with a potential no-deal Brexit, identifying affected sectors that would require up to 45 pieces of emergency legislation.

The plans, published late on Wednesday night, would include the purchase of land at Dublin Port and Rosslare to prevent congestion from new customs, sanitary and animal health checks at the sea ports.

The plans aim to tackle how the State would handle a no-deal scenario where the UK would be “a third country” outside the European Union from March 2019, would be no longer represented in EU institutions and would fall outside EU rules.

Economically, the State would be the “most adversely affected” by the UK’s withdrawal from the EU and “to the greatest extent in a no-deal scenario”, according to the report, the first public update from the Government on its preparations for a no-deal Brexit.

“For Ireland, a no-deal Brexit would potentially involve severe macroeconomic, trade and sectoral impacts,” the Government says in the 133-page contingency plan.

“Grappling with the enormous range of impacts both in the immediate short term and in the longer term will involve difficult and significant choices of a practical, strategic and political nature.”

The plans also warn that in a no-deal scenario the State, as Britain’s nearest neighbour, would be “seriously impacted” by the “sudden changes to the arrangements for security co-operation”.

The absence of an EU-UK agreement covering post-Brexit security areas such as the UK’s access to EU data on criminal records, wanted persons or airline passengers and the unavailability of European Arrest Warrants are “even more pressing in the context of the island of Ireland”, the report says.

The plan says Brexit has the potential to impact every element of the functioning economy, from trade flows and supply chains to economic and business operations and consumer confidence and spending.

“A no-deal Brexit would be an exceptional economic event which would be met with exceptional measures to support the continued operation of the Irish economy and our international trading links,” the report says.

Political rifts

The Government has produced the plan 100 days ahead of the UK’s withdrawal from the EU as continuing political rifts in London over the proposal withdrawal agreement increase the possibility of no deal being agreed.

Speaking at Government Buildings after the document was published, Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said avoiding a hard border after a no-deal exit would be “a very difficult thing to do”, though he reiterated the Government’s insistence that no preparations would be made for a border.

Mr Coveney described the document as “stark” and “sobering” reading.

“This is a damage limiting exercise,” he said.

The plans identify 45 issues that will require legislative changes in domestic primary and secondary legislation, though the Government would try to wrap these bills into as few pieces of legislation as possible.

The report says the necessary legislative measures required in a no-deal scenario will be introduced in the Oireachtas in early January.

The Government has asked all ministers to identify non-Brexit legislation that is “absolutely essential for enactment” before the end of March 2019 in order to plan the parliamentary schedule in the comings ahead.

“Given the proximity of the date of Brexit, it is now necessary in some cases to move from contingency planning to taking actions to mitigate the consequences of a no-deal Brexit,” the Government states.

A committee of senior officials is drawing up proposals for the drafting and enactment of the necessary emergency legislation, the document states.

“This will be considered by the Government early in the New Year before being presented to the Dáil,” says the plan, described as a “living document” that will be “updated and developed” over the coming months.

The Cabinet will discuss the increasing risks around a no-deal scenario again at a meeting scheduled for Thursday, January 3rd.

Diverse

The potential new legislation required in a no-deal scenario covers a diverse variety of areas, including primary legislation in sectors ranging from healthcare, railway safety and broadcasting to secondary legislation for areas from justice and security to sea fisheries and maritime jurisdiction to the movement of pets.

A site has been identified at Dublin Port, the country’s busiest seaport, for an additional 33 inspection bays for trucks coming off ships and parking for 270 trucks to ensure parked vehicles do no halt other port traffic.

The additional infrastructure required includes new office space for an additional 144 staff at the port, a dedicated border control post for live animals and a new public office with eight counters or hatches.

Rosslare port will require 13 inspection bays for trucks disembarking ships, parking for 35 trucks, a dedicated border control post for live animals and a public office with six counters or hatches.

The Government repeated that its commitment to preventing the re-emergence of a hard border on the island of Ireland remains “of the highest priority.”

In the absence of a withdrawal agreement, there would inevitably be questions” over the protections offered by the 1998 Belfast Agreement and “to the rights and benefits enjoyed by the people of Northern Ireland,” the report says.

Landbridge

The report says that the UK landbridge - the critical road link between Ireland and continental Europe for Irish traders - would in a no-deal scenario be subjected to severe delays, at least in the initial period.

“Dover-Calais has been identified as a particular bottleneck. This will have a knock-on impact on goods travelling to/from Ireland and the rest of the single market,” the plan says.

In aviation, the Government says that in a no-deal scenario, the focus is on the risk of “an abrupt interruption to flights between the UK and the EU due to the absence of traffic rights and issues relating to the validity of operating licences or aviation safety certificates.”

A key issue in the area of healthcare will be to ensure that there is a “minimum disruption” to health services and that “essential services are maintained on a cross-border, all Ireland and Ireland-UK basis.”

The Government says that work is ongoing with pharmaceutical wholesalers to assess the risks to medicine product lines “that may be vulnerable as a result of a no-deal Brexit and put in place the necessary mitigation measures to ensure continuity of supply.”