Government plays down immediate end to two-tier pay in public sector

The Department of Public Expenditure has played down the immediate prospect of a new initiative to end the controversial two -tier pay system in the public service.

On Monday a joint statement agreeed between the Government and trade union said issues of outstanding concern in this area would be given full consideration either in a new pay review mechanism agreed by the parties or in the context of the next round of pay talks.

Talks on a successor to the current public service accord are not expected to get under way for about a year while the Government has never publicly given any indication that it would agree to any general pay review mechanism before then.

On foot of queries about the statement the Department of Public Expendition and Reform said on Tuesday the text it had agreed with teaching unions said that outstanding issues relating to the lower-pay arrangements for staff taken on since 2010 “may” be examined by any pay process put in place ahead of talks on a successor agreement should that situation arise.

The Deparment said the Public Service Pay Commission in a report on recruitment and retention difficulties in the health service last August suggested a pay review could be established.

The Department of Public Expenditure said: “There is no commitment to address issues outside (the) pay agreement at this stage”.

Minister for Education Joe McHugh earlier pledged that moves to abolish two-tier pay scales for teachers will be given “full consideration” by the Government over the coming months.

In a speech to the annual congress of the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation in Galway, Mr Mc Hugh acknowledged there was “unfinished business” and issues of “outstanding concern” that remain to be addressed.

Teachers’ unions argue that those hired since 2011 continue to face financial losses over the course of their careers compared to their longer-serving colleagues.

Mr McHugh said that, on foot of the statement agreed between the Government and public sector unions on Monday, that these issues will be given “full consideration” in either an upcoming pay review or in the context of the new round of pay talks.

Secondary teacher union, the ASTI is meeting for its annual conference in Wexford while the other second-level union the TUI is meeting in Killarney.