Government plan to fine outdoor drinkers is put on hold

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has withdrawn a memo for Cabinet seeking to curtail the circumstances in which people can gather to drink alcohol.

The proposals brought to Cabinet would have made it an offence, punishable by an €80 fine, for two or more people to gather outdoors where one of them is drinking alcohol.

However, there was resistance from The Greens and Fine Gael at the Cabinet table this morning and it was decided there wasn’t sufficient support for the measure to proceed.

It is understood the memo was drawn up at instigation of the Department of the Taoiseach and in conjunction with the Attorney General.

The memo envisaged a ban on two or more people meeting outdoors to drink takeaway alcohol.

On Monday, it was initially reported that new regulations would prevent pubs from serving takeaway drinks.

However, those reports met with resistance from within Government parties, sources said.

Prominent backbencher Barry Cowen, the former Minister for Agriculture, was among the figures to criticise the idea.

More to follow…