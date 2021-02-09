Government approves four nominees to the Policing Authority

The Government has approved the appointment of four new nominees to the Policing Authority.

The independent statutory body, which was established in 2016, oversees the performance of An Garda Síochána. It holds monthly meetings with the Garda Commissioner and provides reports and advice to the Minister for Justice.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee received notice on Tuesday of Government approval of the nominees, following an open competition through the State Boards process run by the Public Appointments Service. Minister McEntee said the nominees will bring a “breadth of skills, knowledge and experience” to their roles.

Nominated for the vacancies are former Dep Ch Const of the police service of Northern Ireland Stephen Martin; solicitor Shalom Binchy; barrister and Business Post columnist Elaine Byrne; and former chairman of the Foundation for Fiscal Studies and past president of the Statistical and Social Inquiry Society, Dr Donal de Buitléir.

The appointments are subject to resolutions being passed by both Houses of the Oireachtas.

The appointments to the nine-person authority arise following the expiration of the term of office of four members. Ms McEntee praised the “diligence and commitment” of Pat Costello, Dr Vicky Conway and Judith Gillespie, whose terms have come to an end.

Work is continuing on a new Policing and Community Safety Bill to enhance the governance and oversight framework of the gardaí, Ms McEntee said. This includes the establishment of a new Police and Community Safety Authority which will incorporate the existing Policing Authority and the Garda Síochana Inspectorate.