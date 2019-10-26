GoSafe says speeding enforcement at 70% during bank holiday strike

GoSafe has said up to 70 per cent of its speed enforcement capacity is operational this weekend despite a strike by some staff at the company.

A planned 72-hour work stoppage by Siptu members employed at GoSafe began at 9am on Saturday in a dispute related to working conditions and union recognition at the company.

GoSafe said they “moved early” to ensure disruption caused by the stoppage will be “minimised” and said its speed cameras will be operational over the bank holiday weekend.

“In addition to the enhanced enforcement presence, up to 70 per cent of safety camera monitoring sessions are operational, ensuring cover is in place for the full weekend,” a spokeswoman said.

Management at Go Safe said on Thursday that it had reached a proposed agreement with its internal staff representative body on pay and rosters.

However, Siptu said the proposed agreement between Go Safe and the internal representative association at the company had nothing to do with the union. It said the planned stoppage would go ahead.

Siptu has urged management at GoSafe to adhere to a Labour Court recommendation stating that the company should recognise the union as the representative of its employees who are members and negotiate with it to resolve their legitimate concerns about conditions.

Gardaí are carrying out high visibility patrols and checkpoints across the country this country. They have appealed to motorists not to drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs and to reduce speed.

Enforcement activities will specifically target and focus on off-peak hours (10pm to 6am).