Gorse fires in Dublin mountains as dry weather takes hold

Eight units attended the fires in Glencullen and Barnacullia on Sunday night

Dublin Fire Brigade have released footage of two gorse fires that broke out last night (6th May) in the Dublin mountains areas of Glencullen and Barnacullia. Dry conditions have led to an increased fire risk in the areas. Video: Dublin Fire Brigade

 

The Dublin Fire Brigade tackled two separate gorse fires in the Dublin mountains on Sunday and Monday.

Eight units attended the fires in Glencullen and Barnacullia on Sunday night, with three fire engines on the scene in Glencullen on Monday morning.

The fire brigade finished work there at lunchtime on Monday.

Dry weather means the risk of fire is increased. The Department of Agriculture has issued an status orange forest fire warning, effective until Thursday.

Dublin Fire Brigade warned people who live downwind of the fires to close their windows as there could be ash in the air.