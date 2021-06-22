Gorse fire on Howth Head fought by Dublin Fire Brigade

Dublin Fire Brigade is dealing with two large fires on Tuesday night, in Howth, north county Dublin and in the city centre.

On its social media account it said it had four tenders tackling a gorse fire in Howth while other fires are also being fought at St Anne’s Park in Raheny and in the Kilbarrack area.

Video footage emerged on social media of a thick plume of smoke rising from the south side of Howth Head although it was not immediately clear what was on fire.

The fire brigade said the smoke appears to be blowing out to sea but it urged anyone downwind of the fire to close their windows and doors.

Separately, gardaí and fire fighters attended the scene of a fire on Donore Avenue, Dublin 8.

Dublin Fire Brigade had described it as a large blaze but later said it had been has been brought under control. It said firefighters will remain on scene for the coming hours to fully extinguish the fire.

Two Dublin Fire Brigade units parked on the Carrickbrack Road in Howth from where they appeared to be fighting a nearby gorse fire. Photograph: Mark Hilliard

Unverified videos on social media appeared to show flames coming out of a local community centre with surrounding streets closed to the public.