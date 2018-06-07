Go Fund Me page set up following fatal Cork crash

A Go Fund Me Page has been set up for the partner and children of a Cork man who died in a crash as the family made their way to the beach over the bank holiday weekend.

Patrick McMahon (39) of Churchtown, and formerly of Douglas in Cork, died after the van he was driving collided with a tractor on the R522 at Ballincurrig on the Buttevant to Liscarroll Road on Monday afternoon. His funeral will take place in Cork city on Friday.

His 14-year-old daughter Vanessa (Nessa) and her teenage boyfriend Thomas Crowley (17) were also injured in the incident. The teenagers had to be airlifted to Cork University Hospital (CUH) by the Rescue Helicopter 112 and are continuing to be treated for their injuries.

It is understood that Patrick McMahon’s partner, Gillian McAllen, was travelling in a vehicle behind when the crash occurred.

Daniel McAllen, a sibling of Gillian’s, has set up a Go Fund Me page for the family.

“This is an extremely traumatic and deeply sad time for all the immediate and extended families that have been affected. Patrick was her (Gillian’s) love and father to their children. He was also their provider.”

The driver of the tractor, a male in his 20s, was not injured in the incident. However, he was said to have been deeply shocked.

Diversions were put in place to allow for a forensic examination of the scene. The road remained closed for a number of hours. Witnesses to the crash are asked to contact gardaí at Mallow on 022 31450 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111. The cause of the crash is under investigation.