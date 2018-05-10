Glorious sunshine gone as weekend set to be cool and showery

There will be no return to the glorious weather of last weekend as things remain distinctly on the cool side.

After highs of 23 degrees last Sunday, temperatures have plummeted this week, struggling to reach double figures on Wednesday.

Temperatures have been below average and will remain so over the weekend and into the early days of next week.

Heavy rain is expected across the country on Thursday night and Friday morning.

Saturday will see something of a recovery in temperatures - back to between 12 and 14 degrees, with southeast winds. It will be exceptionally cold for the time of year on Saturday night, however, with temperatures falling to below zero in the midlands.

Sunday looks no better with highs of just 14 degrees in an easterly wind.

The further outlook in the early days of next week is for changeable conditions, with sunshine and showers and temperatures recovering to around normal for the time of year.

Met Éireann forecaster Gerry Murphy said last weekend’s temperatures were “quite exceptional”.

“Temperatures will rise a little bit over the next week or so and will be more in keeping with what we would expect for this time of year,” he said.

Tuesday is looking like the best day for next week, with temperatures set to reach 16 degrees.