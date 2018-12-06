Glenroe star Dónall Farmer dies aged 81

Dónall Farmer, the actor best known for his long-running stint as Glenroe’s parish priest, Fr Tim Devereux, has died. He was 81.

While he was most recognisable for his role in the rural soap which was wildly popular through the 1980s, he had a long career as a director before that and was the hand that guided 50 episodes of The Riordans.

He also served as Head of Drama for RTÉ for a period starting in 1971 and featured in TV shows including Ballykissangel and Remington Steele.

He was a member of the Abbey Theatre and helped to set up the Everyman Theatre in Cork and was a two-time winner of a Jacobs Radio and Television Award.

He is survived by his wife Eileen and three children Orla, Catherine and Dónall.