Glanbia to increase gluten-free oat crops to meet consumer demand

Glanbia Ireland is to extend the acreage sown to gluten-free oat crops due to “increasing demand” from consumers.

Previously, Glanbia Ireland’s gluten-free oat crops were mainly grown in the Kildare, Laois and Carlow regions. However, its premium grains team is looking to extend the landbase sown to gluten-free outside of this area in cases where farms can meet criteria.

“Gluten-free oats is a premium grain and delivers better opportunities for farmers,” said Glanbia Ireland’s head of grains, John Kealy. “We plan to double the acreage, albeit off of a small base, to keep pace with growing demands for gluten-free produce.”

Glanbia Ireland’s grain quality operations manager Mariea O’Toole said: “We are looking for farmers with suitable rotations on their land to suit this crop, which has to be sown either after a non-cereal break crop or grass.

“There are specific requirements that a potential grower’s land has to meet before it would be considered suitable to sow this crop, such as having low levels of wild oats or invasive brome.”

The crop attracts a premium of €40 per tonne over green wheat price. Farmers are being urged to talk to the Glanbia Ireland agronomy team at the National Ploughing Championships in Fenagh, Co Carlow (block 2, row 5, stand 114) from September 16th-19th to assess their farm’s suitability for growing the crop.