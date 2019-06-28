Girl airlifted to hospital after getting into difficulty while swimming in Louth

A 14 year old girl has been airlifted to hospital after getting into difficulty while swimming in County Louth.

A spokeswoman for An Garda Siochana said the force is currently dealing with an incident at Seapoint, near Termonfeckin, where a group of youths were swimming today.

“One of the girls (14 years) has been airlifted by Coast Guard helicopter to Our Lady Of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda in a serious condition.”

Invesigations into the incident are ongoing, the Garda said.