Girl (8) left distraught after disappearance of two assistance dogs

An eight-year-old girl with epilepsy and autism spectrum disorder has been left devastated following the disappearance of her two Great Dane assistance dogs from her Co Clare home.

Brianna Lynch, from Killaloe, made national and international headlines five years ago when her family realised her Great Dane Charlie was able to detect the onset of one of her epileptic seizures a full 20 minutes before the start of such an episode.

When the dog detected that she was about to have a seizure as she slept, he was able to keep her pressed gently against a wall until someone came to her aid.

In 2016, Charlie died aged five, leaving Brianna and her family heartbroken. Things started to get back on track when a Great Dane called Walter and then a second, younger one called Willie came into their home.

Brianna bonded particularly strongly with the younger Great Dane, and her seizures have steadily grown more manageable.

However, the dogs went missing during a storm which hit the west coast last Wednesday, and Brianna’s mother Arabella Scanlan said the whole family was “gutted” following their disappearance.

Brianna has been so upset at the dogs’ disappearance that her seizures have intensified over the last 24 hours. She has had four episodes since Sunday, after having been largely seizure-free for almost two months.

“We live in a very remote house on the side of a mountain and the dogs have the run of the place. They like to sleep in the hay shed where it is nice and warm and that is where we just presumed they were during the storm,” Ms Scanlan said.

“When we couldn’t find them on Thursday morning we hoped they had gone rambling but as time has passed I have grown more certain they have been taken.

“They are just so good-natured. And while they are big dogs they are not fierce. The black dog would cower if anyone came near him and the harlequin would be really friendly.”

Ms Scanlan said Willie was always at her daughter’s side.

“He would never just go off. I have been to all the neighbours and to the guards and on Facebook and I don’t know what else to do,” she added.

Ms Scanlan said Brianna “is in bits” and expressed the hope that if the dogs have been taken, those involved will realise what they have done and the impact it is having on her daughter and return them.