Girl (7) dies after incident involving car in driveway of Louth house

A 7-year-old girl has died in an incident involving a car in the driveway of a house in Drogheda, Co Louth on Sunday afternoon. It is understood the car rolled over the child.

The Garda Press Office confirmed gardaí in the town, “are investigating an incident which occurred in the driveway of a house in Boyle O’Reilly Terrace at approximately 2.30pm today 7th July 2019”.

“Initial investigations indicate that a 7-year-old female was fatally injured in what appears to be a tragic accident involving a car. The local coroner has been notified. Investigations are ongoing.”

It is understood that a number of children were playing close to the car when it began to move.

The girl was seriously injured at the scene and was immediately taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

The hospital complex is directly across the road from where the accident happened.