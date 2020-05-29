Girl (5) rescued after lilo drifted to sea in ‘good health’

A five-year-old girl who was airlifted to hospital in Co Kerry after floating offshore on an inflatable lilo is believed to be recovering and in a stable condition.

The alarm was raised on Thursday afternoon after the child was pulled out to sea off Littor beach on the southern shore of the Shannon estuary in north Co Kerry.

The Shannon Rescue 115 helicopter was called to the scene at 2.50pm on Thursday, and the Kilrush RNLI lifeboat also attended the scene.

The five-year-old was airlifted to University Hospital Kerry in Tralee.

On Friday morning a spokesman for Valentia Coast Guard said they understood the girl had remained in hospital overnight “but was in good health” after the rescue.