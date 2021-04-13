Girl (3) dies after being struck by a bus in Co Tipperary

A three-year-old girl has died after being hit by a bus in Co Tipperary.

The girl was playing near her home in Carrick-on-Suir on Tuesday afternoon when she was struck by the vehicle. Emergency services attended the scene but the girl was pronounced dead a short time later.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward, including anyone with dashcam footage. The scene is been examined by forensic crash investigators.