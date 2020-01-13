Girl (11) dies from injuries following weekend crash in Dublin

An 11-year-old girl has died from injuries sustained in a single vehicle road crash in Dublin last Saturday.

A Garda spokesman confirmed the girl died on Monday morning. Her sister (7) sustained minor injuries in the incident, which occurred at about 11.30am on the Lower Lucan Road in Lucan on Saturday, January 11th.

The family were taken to separate hospitals in Dublin following the incident. The girls’ father was driving the car at the time of the incident.

Investigating gardaí at Lucan have asked witnesses or road users in the area, particularly those with dash-cam footage, to contact them.

They can be contacted at Lucan Garda station on 01-666-7300, the Garda confidential line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda station.