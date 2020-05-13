Girl (10) dies in farm accident in Co Donegal

A 10-year-old girl has died in a farm accident in Co Donegal.

It is understood the incident involved a tractor on a family farm but details are unclear.

The girl was pronounced dead at the scene which is in the Malin area of the county and her body was removed to the Altnagelvin Area Hospital in Co Derry.

Gardaí attended the farm and have sealed the scene for examination. The Health and Safety Authority (HSA), which deals with work place fatalities, has been notified.