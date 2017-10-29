Giant ‘mystic’ and his dog take to the streets of Galway

When a larger than life lad and his dog stirred it up with some ghoulish and ghastly companions in the streets of Galway on Sunday, there was nothing that the Garda or the Army up in Renmore could do about it.

The giant, all five metres of him with a disarmingly benevolent look, was fitted with a device that could trigger an app on smartphones. Accomplices called him “the mystic”, his team was known as “Port na bPucaí” – and the word was that he meant business in town.

A quartet of troublesome women from a suspect organisation named Macnas were said to be controlling his every movement, as his kinetic presence cast a carefully formulated spell.

Dissembling and distracting his many captives – an estimated 40,000 lured out for the spectacle – were dancers with Youth Ballet West, the Hit Machine, and the Macnas youth ensemble, community ensemble and drumming troupe.

Masked minders

The celebration of life, death and the fragile borders between them during the festival of Samhain was devised by Orla Clogher, directing her first Macnas parade this year. Partner in crime and in sound and song was musical director Orlagh de Bhaldraithe, while costume designer was Cherie White.

‘The Ancestors’ gather at the annual Macnas Halloween parade in Galway on Sunday. Photograph: Joe O’Shaughnessy

Initial verdict among younger spectators, some of whom had gone to great lengths to create spooky images of their own, was that it was “too short”, which should be a compliment of sorts.

There was some discomfort over a higher level of security, closing off access to side streets.

When “the mystic” finally quit the chase at the Claddagh, his many masked minders helped to pack him off for a trip east.

Destination is Dublin’s Bram Stoker Festival on Monday – his team translating his antics into English when Port na bPucaí becomes Memory Song.