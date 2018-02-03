Gerry Kelly reported to PSNI after removing clamp from his car

Sinn Féin justice spokesman Gerry Kelly has been reported to the PSNI for alleged criminal damage after he removed a clamp from his car.

It comes in relation to an the incident near the Metropolitan Arts Centre (MAC) in the Cathedral Quarter of the city.

The clamp was fitted by a private company called Parking and Enforcement Agency (PEA).

A PEA spokesman told the Belfast Telegraph it was aware of this incident and has “reported the matter to the PSNI as we do in all such cases”.

Police received a report of criminal damage in Exchange Street, Belfast, at around 2.20pm on Friday.

“It is believed that damage was caused to the wheel-clamp of a car,” a PSNI spokeswoman said.

Does a royal pardon give you freedom of city?? Gerry Kelly removing wheel clamp of his car. @impongo2 @bighilti @JamieBrysonCPNI @WestBelfastUPRG @farsetriver pic.twitter.com/7MRYxxBAQm — 🇬🇧 Carson's Army (@Davy_SPB) February 3, 2018 So now pardon-swaggering SF MLA Kelly thinks he is even above the traffic laws. This must now be a matter for police investigation and action. Time for another SF public rep to resign! — Jim Allister (@JimAllister) February 3, 2018

After the emergence of an online video clip appearing to show Mr Kelly removing the clamp outside a gym, a Sinn Féin statement was issued on behalf of the north Belfast representative.

It said the matter was with Mr Kelly’s legal team. “Yesterday, Friday 2nd February, Gerry Kelly MLA returned to his car after an early-morning gym session to find that his car had been made immobile by a clamp just after 7.20am.

“He removed the clamp from the front wheel. He left the device nearby and drove off to prearranged meetings.

“His solicitor is dealing with the matter and he will be making no further comment at this time.”

The party’s leader-elect Mary Lou McDonald, said she had “absolutely no idea” why Mr Kelly had a bolt cutters in his car.

Asked if Mr Kelly would be disciplined by the party in relation to the incident, Ms McDonald said: “Gerry’s solicitors are currently dealing with the issue of the clamping. I have to tell you I don’t have the detail on it. We will have to see what flows from that but I’m reluctant to comment any further because I don’t have the facts of exactly what happened and I’m only in a position to say that his solicitors are dealing with the issue, as they should.”

“I have absolutely no clue why Gerry has a bolt cutter in his car and, as I say, he will deal with this issue and as and when I have the full facts in front of me then I’ll form a view on it. As I speak to you, I don’t have them.”

Ms McDonald was speaking at Glasnevin Cemetery in Dublin, where she addressed a commemoration ceremony at the grave of Constance Markievicz, to mark the 150th anniversary of the birth of the Irish revolutionary.

TUV leader Jim Allister MLA said he believes the PSNI should investigate the matter and that Mr Kelly should resign.

He wrote on Twitter: “So now pardon-swaggering SF MLA Kelly thinks he is even above the traffic laws. This must now be a matter for police investigation and action. Time for another SF public rep to resign!”