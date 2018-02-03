Gerry Kelly removed clamp from his car, Sinn Féin confirms

An online video has emerged which appears to show Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly removing a clamp from his car.

A Sinn Féin statement was issued on behalf of the north Belfast representative after a social media clip emerged appearing to show Mr Kelly removing the clamp from his vehicle outside a gym.

It said the matter was with Mr Kelly’s legal team.

“Yesterday, Friday 2nd February, Gerry Kelly MLA returned to his car after an early-morning gym session to find that his car had been made immobile by a clamp just after 7.20am.

“He removed the clamp from the front wheel. He left the device nearby and drove off to prearranged meetings.

“His solicitor is dealing with the matter and he will be making no further comment at this time.”

TUV leader Jim Allister MLA said he believes the PSNI should investigate the matter and that Mr Kelly should resign.

He wrote on Twitter: “So now pardon-swaggering SF MLA Kelly thinks he is even above the traffic laws. This must now be a matter for police investigation and action. Time for another SF public rep to resign!”