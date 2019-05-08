Gerry Adams says he did not see Ballymurphy shootings

The former Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams, who is giving evidence to the Ballymurphy inquest in Belfast on Wednesday, has said that he did not see any of the shootings which left 11 people dead.

The inquest is examining how 10 of the victims died in west Belfast during Operation Demetrius, the introduction of internment without trial, in August 1971.

Over three days from August 11th to 13th, 10 people including a priest who had gone to the aid of one of victims and a 50-year-old mother of eight children were shot dead. The shootings which became known as the Ballymurphy Massacre were ascribed to members of the British parachute regiment, although more recently the loyalist Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF) said it was responsible for some of the deaths.

Shortly before he was to give evidence on Wednesday, Mr Adams issued a statement stating that he “was not a witness to any of the killings by British Paras of the nine men and one woman whose deaths are the subject of the inquest”.

“However, I did witness aspects of the events in that area following internment; including the courageous rescue by local people of one young boy who had been shot by a British soldier,” he said.

“My family home, from which my mother was evicted by the Paras, was also damaged beyond repair by them,” said the Louth TD.

“I want to commend the enormous courage of all of the families who have campaigned for decades for truth and justice for their loved ones,” he added.

“In recent months they have had to listen to the evidence of many witnesses, including former British soldiers responsible for some of the deaths, who have described in chilling detail the killing of their loved ones,” said Mr Adams.

“It has been a traumatic experience for the families.”