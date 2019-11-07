Gay Byrne’s daughter says she had no issue with Mr Tayto tweet

A daughter of broadcasting legend Gay Byrne who will be laid to rest on Friday believes her late father would have laughed at the controversy over the use of a sad Mr Tayto crisp mascot reacting to news that he had died.

Mr Byrne (85) died at his home surrounded by his wife Kathleen and daughters Crona and Suzy in Howth, Co Dublin on Monday following a long battle with prostate cancer. The Dubliner’s broadcasting career on radio and television spanned more than 60 years making him the most well-known name in Ireland. His career highs included being the first host of The Late Late Show. The programme became the world’s longest running chat show.

Tayto, the crisp manufacturer, deleted the social media post that paid tribute to him following thousands of objections. The tweet had read: “It’s a sad day for the Nation. Rest in peace Gay.”

The Twitter post included a picture of the crisp firm’s mascot, Mr Tayto, looking sad.

His eldest daughter Crona made her comment after family friend, broadcaster and author Gareth O’Callaghan criticised the removal of the image from Twitter as an “overreaction”. He also said that naysayers needed to “cop on” following a backlash online accusing the crisp manufacturer of overstepping the marketing line.

Ms Byrne said: “I certainly don’t have an issue with the post from Mr Tayto and I certainly don’t think that Dad would have had either.”

Mr O’Callaghan is also living with an incurable disease, and left his role in Classic Hits FM on September 1st last year after receiving a diagnosis of Multiple System Atrophy (MSA), a neurodegenerative illness – a rare life-changing and incurable disease.

On his Facebook page, the broadcaster posted: “Mr Tayto might not be a real person to many. But his sentiments in this caption are, and they express the same sad feelings that so many real people feel... and maybe that’s the point of the cartoon. Animation is just a more adaptable version of reality.

“Think of The Simpsons. Sometimes it helps to see the sadness of life, and in turn the reality of life’s truths, through the eyes of an animated cartoon character that so many children love and can relate to, in order to make sense of what lies ahead of us all; and, in doing so, to make the confusion of all that stretches out before us that little bit easier to deal with.

“Instead, sadly, the politically correct (PC) opportunists seized the chance here to jump on board and abjectly denounce something that many of us feel is both poignant and harmless.”

“The people who objected to this clever and endearing little piece of animation genius clearly need to cop on, and understand that life is too short for their chronically constipated, rose-tinted view of what they believe the rest of us should all be thinking”.

To which Ms Byrne added: “Gareth, well said as always.”

Mr Byrne’s midday funeral mass is being held in the pro-cathedral on Marlborough Street in Dublin, and will be followed by a private burial at St Fintan’s cemetery in Sutton.