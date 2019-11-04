Gay Byrne: in his own words

On persuading then northern secretary Peter Brooke to sing

On condemnation of The Late Late Show

On Stephen Fry (inset), after his controversial comments on

The Meaning of Life

In interview with Róisín Ingle for her Irish Times Róisín Meets podcast, February 2015

On the controversy over inviting two lesbian nuns to talk on

The Late Late Show

His advice for young would-be presenters

On Ireland’s role in the EU

In interview with Róisín Ingle for her Irish Times Róisín Meets podcast, February 2015– In interview with Róisín Ingle for her Irish Times Róisín Meets podcast, February 2015

“I feel like the disaster was us joining the euro. I think that was the demarcation point. And now we are not in control of our own destiny. It is too late. This is just an 80-year-old rant, you understand, and there’s nothing we can do about it. We are mired in this mud and this quagmire. But I feel very sorry not even for my children but for my grandchildren, because I do sincerely believe we are headed for a totalitarian state of Europe, and nothing will stop them.”

On the secrets of his success:

“I’m a list man and I believe that somebody paid me the greatest compliment in his book one time by telling me that I’m very efficient and I’m efficient because I make lists.”

On criticism of his shows

In interview with Róisín Ingle for her Irish Times Róisín Meets podcast, February 2015

On personal criticism:

"I have been described at one end of the spectrum by a TD in Dáil Éireann at one stage who said that he had absolute proof that I was a communist and I was being paid directly from Moscow. He had absolute proof. He never delivered the proof but that's what he said in Dáil Éireann. And the other end of the spectrum, I've been described as a dull, boring, conservative priggish, priggish was the word, priggish Irish Catholic, so you can take your pick in between. And the truth of course is, as I think I said to you already, the truth is that in the middle, I'm just shallow and worthless and they never tumble to this or [not] many of them do." – In interview with Róisín Ingle for her Irish Times Róisín Meets podcast, February 2015

On same-sex marriage, divorce and contraception

In interview with Róisín Ingle for her Irish Times Róisín Meets podcast, February 2015

“Yes, I think it [same-sex marriage] is long overdue. You must remember, that I lived through people walking out of the audience of

On feminist Ireland

The Late Late Show

"I went through a programme after programme about feminist Ireland with the people like June Levine, Margaret Guy, Nuala Fennell and . . . Mary Kenny with the cleavage down to here, and the skirt up and outraging the women of Ireland, not doing badly for the men of Ireland I must say." – In interview with Róisín Ingle for her Irish Times Róisín Meets podcast, February 2015

On spirituality

In interview with Róisín Ingle for her Irish Times Róisín Meets podcast, February 2015

“Yes, I am (spiritual) like everybody else, I’m looking for certainty. I’m looking for something to hang on to. And I’ve been brainwashed with all the other lovely Catholic people in Ireland by the Christian Brothers. You don’t come through 10 years of the Christian Brothers in Synge Street, or indeed the Christian Brothers anywhere, with half an hour of every day being devoted to Catholic theology and Catholic apologetics and so on, without that making an impression on you, and it requires a very, very, very strong will to say ‘I am finished with all of that. And I am casting it aside and having nothing further to do with it’. I haven’t got to that stage yet.”

On death “I think about it [death] like everybody else thinks about, anybody who thinks that they’re going to be remembered. You will be remembered by your spouse if that is the situation which presents itself, you will be remembered by your children

In interview with Róisín Ingle for her Irish Times Róisín Meets podcast, February 2015

. . . the grandchildren now are old enough to have a memory so they would probably remember me for a short time. Generally speaking, after a fortnight, you’re forgotten. I’ll give it two weeks.” – In interview with Róisín Ingle for Irish Times Róisín Meets podcast, February 2015