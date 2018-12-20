Gatwick Airport cancels all flights, will not reopen before Friday morning

Gatwick Airport cancelled all flights on Thursday after drones flying near the airport grounded flights and will not reopen before Friday morning at the earliest, the BBC reported.

Police hunted for the operators of the large drones which reappeared near the airfield every time the airport tried to reopen the runway. Gatwick declined to comment on the report.

Hundreds of Irish passengers have suffered flight disruption at the irport in London.

The airport earlier said there is significant disruption “as a result of what appears to be a deliberate attempt to disrupt flights”.

“We are extremely disappointed that passengers are being affected, especially at this time of year,” it said.

The army has been called in to help as police attempt to find the operators of drones.

The military were contacted as the hunt for the devices and whoever is operating them becomes more and more desperate with flight cancellations at the UK’s second busiest airport continuing to soar.

Police have described the devices as “industrial” models and are treating the incident as “a deliberate act to disrupt the airport”.

All Ryanair flights scheduled to operate to and from Gatwick on Friday will now operate to and from London Stansted Airport.

Travel update: Ryanair flights scheduled to operate to/from London Gatwick tomorrow (21 Dec) will instead operate to/from London Stansted. All affected customers have been notified by our Customer Care team https://t.co/96cDH8V0oJ — Ryanair (@Ryanair) December 20, 2018

A police helicopter flies over Gatwick Airport as they search for the drone operator causing closure of the airport Photograph: Dan Kitwood/Getty

Disruption

Flights in and out of the UK’s second busiest airport were suspended at about 9pm on Wednesday after two of the devices were seen near the airfield.

Gatwick announced the runway had reopened at about 3am on Thursday, but 45 minutes later it was shut again after a further sighting of drones.

Aer Lingus said it has cancelled a total 10 flights in and out of Gatwick to date.

“We continue to monitor the situation closely,” a spokeswoman said.

Adam Connon (30) was due to fly into Dublin on Wednesday evening but was forced to stay in a hotel for the night and arrange a flight from London City Airport on Thursday afternoon.

Mr Connon, who travels to London weekly for work, said passengers on his 9.15pm flight “were left in complete limbo” by Aer Lingus.

Mr Connon said the airline didn’t cancel the flight until 12.30am and passengers were forced to wait in a pre-boarding area until they did so. He said other budget airlines were quicker to cancel flights and allow passengers return to the departure lounge while “we were being held”.

“It was a very confined area, there wasn’t enough chairs, there is literally nothing there apart from a vending machine that only accepted cash . . . they (Aer Lingus) were well over the three-hour requirement to provide water,” he said.

Mr Connon said he decided he would book another flight from a different airport but as he couldn’t retrieve a bag he had checked in “I didn’t have the option to leave”.

He said he has “never had this level of disruption” travelling previously and that furniture which was due to be delivered to his home had to be cancelled.

“I didn’t see the drone, I heard people say they did but I don’t know how anyone could see it from the terminal building,” he added.

A screen displays information on flight disruption at Gatwick airport in Sussex, England. Photograph: EPA

Drones

The Irish Aviation Authority said its register of drones and model aircraft stands at 11,197.

“We strongly encourage people to a drone user course, in order to help ensure that they operate their drone in a safe manner and in compliance with the regulations,” a spokesman said.

“Illegal use of drones can be reported to An Garda Síochána for investigation.”

The IAA also said the European Commission are currently developing new regulations.

Drones are forbidden from Dublin Airport and the airport vicinity due to the risk of a drone colliding with an aircraft or being ingested into the aircraft’s engine.

“The safety and security of passengers, staff and other airport users is Dublin Airport’s key priority, but for operational reasons we never comment on specific security matters,” a spokesman for Dublin Airport said. – Additional reporting agencies