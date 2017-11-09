Gate Theatre appoints independent expert to examine abuse claims

The Gate Theatre has appointed an independent expert to investigate allegations of inappropriate behaviour and abuse of power by its former director Michael Colgan.

Gaye Cunningham, an adjudication officer with the Workplace Relations Commission, will conduct an independent review of the issue. In a statement, the Gate said she would deal, in a confidential and transparent manner, with any complaints forthcoming, “having regard to allowing for due process to all parties concerned.”

“It is essential to the Gate’s culture, and its future, that anyone who works for it, or has any dealings with it, is treated with respect and is not subjected to harassment, bullying or discrimination of any type,” the statement added.

“We have listened to the views of the people who have come forward in recent days, as well as various other stakeholders, and taken on board the concerns and feedback expressed.”

Ms Cunningham will commence her work immediately and will report back to the board of the Gate in January 2018.

A copy of her final report will be provided simultaneously for information to the Arts Council. She will contact any current or former staff members who have spoken out on the record. Other people wishing to come forward with concerns can contact her directly via cunninghamconfidential@outlook.ie.

Confidential email

The Gate says that any emails already sent to the confidential email address it had set up last week will only be accessed by Ms Cunningham and that account will be subsequently closed.

“Ms Cunningham has been a Rights Commissioner since 2008 and will bring to bear her considerable workplace relations experience to ensure the Gate addresses any failings of the past and to make recommendations to ensure the Gate will become a place where artistic endeavour can flourish in a safe environment operating to the highest possible standard,” it said.

“We are fully committed to taking the necessary steps to deal professionally and compassionately with the issues arising.”

Several women who have spoken out publicly about their experiences have questioned the independence of any process that is funded and administered directly by the Gate, and have stated that they would not use the confidential email address.

In an open letter published on Wednesday, theatre-maker Grace Dyas, who was the first to come forward with allegations against Mr Colgan, said all members of the board who had served with him while he was on the board, “or who had close personal ties with Michael”, needed to step down before any process could be truly impartial.