Garech Browne: Irish aristocrat who spent equivalent of €75m in five years

His parties and hospitality were unsurpassed, but a new documentary about Garech Browne reveals a portrait of a spendthrift who eventually ran out of money.

Browne died aged 78 in March last year. He was synonymous with Luggala, the vast estate in Wicklow that he inherited from his mother, the Guinness heir Oonagh Guinness, in 1970.

Over the years a who’s who of Irish culture and art along with The Rolling Stones, the painter Lucian Freud and the American poet Robert Lowell were among those who availed of his hospitality.

He also inherited a huge amount of money, but burned through it all and was eventually forced to put Luggala on the market in 2017, the year before he died.

His friend, the former Conservative minister Grey Gowrie, revealed in the documentary that Mr Browne was given an allowance of IR£30,000 (the equivalent of €460,000 a year) in the late 1960s, but it wasn’t enough.

Lord Gowrie said he arranged for Browne to mortgage some of his paintings, yielding him a sum of IR£5 million (€75 million today).

“It all went. His burn rate was colossal. I was talking about a burn rate of £30,000. He had a burn rate of a million of year.”

Film shoots

Luggala manager Tony Boylan said short-term lettings and film shoots could never pay the bills for the seven-bedroom house set in 5,000 acres.

“Eventually we had to sit with him and and tell him that the house had to be sold. We told him, ‘You can’t continue to live like this’,” he says in the documentary.

“He fought tooth and nail against the sale. He didn’t want it to happen. The first viewing was a gentleman who travelled from Geneva and Garech locked himself in the bedroom and would not come out.”

Film director John Boorman said Browne expressed a desire to die after being told that he would have to sell Luggala.

The documentary includes an interview with Browne shortly before he died suddenly in London on March 10th, 2018.

He expressed a desire that the State would buy Luggala and allow him to continue living in it. He suggested the State was “almost obligated to buy it”.

Despite much lobbying on his behalf, the State declined to take him up on the offer.

Luggala was put on the market in 2017 with an asking price of €28 million.

Browne suggested that he would offer it at a discount to anybody who would allow him to continue living there, but nobody took him up on the offer.

Italian count

It was eventually bought this year for €11.25 million, less than half of the asking price. The buyer is believed to be an Italian count.

Lord Gowrie also revealed in the documentary that Browne was an alcoholic and that alcohol had a debilitating effect on his judgment.

Mr Boylan said Browne had “a lot of demons and addictions” of which alcohol was one and loneliness was another. “He was a very lonely man in the last years of his life,” he said.

The documentary praised Browne’s galvanising impact on Irish music when he founded the Claddagh Records label in the 1950s and discovered bands such as The Chieftains.

Many credit him with rescuing Irish traditional music at a time when the Irish public was fixated on showbands and the burgeoning rock and pop scene.

Robert O’Byrne, the author of Luggala Days, said Browne did the nation a service with his commitment to traditional music.

“Lots of people who were even wealthier than Garech made no effort to help their country or its culture. He didn’t have to that, but he chose to do that and we are the beneficiaries,” he said.

Last Days of Luggala is on RTÉ One at 9.35pm on Wednesday, December 18th.