Garda says domestic abuse reports will be dealt with quickly

Detective chief superintendent Declan Daly of the Garda National Protective Services Bureau has said that where people report domestic abuse or any other crime An Garda Síochána will respond “very quickly and robustly”.

“We have the highest ever number of staff on the ground, so we’re anxious and eager to assist all of our victims,” he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

“The current crisis brings many fears and anxieties for families throughout the country, we all understand that. For victims of domestic violence those fears are doubled.

“As part of our community response to Covid-19 we’re implementing Operation Faoisimh which is an initiative to ensure that victims of domestic abuse are supported and protected.”

Supt Daly said the force recognised that this cohort are particularly vulnerable at this time. In recognition of this Victim Service Offices are contacting each victim to ensure their safety and protection.

“If they look for or need assistance, An Garda Síochána will be there for them.”

Supt Daly said he would expect an increase in interim barring orders and pointed out that the Courts Service remains available. “The important message for everyone to hear is that there is no loss of service by An Garda Síochána, there is no loss of the Courts Service, if people need a barring order, if they need an urgent barring order, those services are there.”

There is a pro arrest intervention policy in place, he said.