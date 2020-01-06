Garda on patrol hit by car fleeing Dundrum Town Centre

A Garda in his 30s was hospitalised on Sunday after being hit by a car fleeing Dundrum Town Centre.

The Garda was struck by a car while on active patrol at about 6.45pm. He and other officers were called to an incident at the shopping centre, where they were attempting to apprehend the occupant of a car along with security guards. However, the car fled the scene at speed, hitting the injured Garda.

The Garda has since been discharged from hospital. His injuries are not life threatening and no arrests have been made.

A spokesman for the Garda said investigations into the incident are ongoing.