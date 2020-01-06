Garda is hit and dragged by car fleeing Dundrum Town Centre

A Garda in his 30s was hospitalised on Sunday after being hit and dragged “a considerable distance” by a car fleeing Dundrum Town Centre.

The Garda was struck by a car while on active patrol at about 6.45pm. He and other officers were called to an incident at the shopping centre, where they were attempting to apprehend the occupant of a car along with security guards.

However, the car fled the scene at speed, hitting the injured Garda.

The Garda sustained “significant soft tissue insuries to his lower leg,” but his injuries are not life threatening. He has since been discharged from hospital.

The blue Fiat Bravo hatchback was allegedly connected with a previous theft in the area.

The vehicle was later recovered by Gardaí at Kilcarrig Close in Tallaght. The driver of the car is thought to be part of a crime group that were planning a theft in the area.

Prior to the incident in Dundrum, two men in their late 40s were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a serious offence.

A spokesman for the Garda said investigations into the incident are ongoing.