Garda dies during search for missing fisherman

An off-duty garda has died after he got into difficulty while diving as part of a search for a missing fisherman off the southeast on Saturday.

The man, a native of Co Wexford who was stationed in Waterford, was diving with a local diving club in the search operation when he got into difficulty off Hook Head at about midday.

It’s believed that the man, a former member of the Garda Water Unit who had been honoured for his part in a number of water rescues in the area, got the bends when coming to the surface.

He was brought to the surface by colleagues. The emergency services were alerted and the Irish Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 117 was scrambled to attend at the scene.

The Kilmore Quay lifeboat and the LÉ Orla were also on standby in the area.

It’s understood that the man was pronounced dead despite attempts to resuscitate him on board the dive boat.

Garda colleagues in Waterford spoke of their shock at the death of the man, who was in his mid-40s and is understood to have a young family. One said: “People are just hearing the news – it’s a huge shock because he was such a great colleague with a wicked sense of humour – a really popular guy who had won several awards for water rescues.”