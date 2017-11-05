Garda begin murder investigation into death of Polish man (36) in Donegal

Gardaí in Letterkenny, Co Donegal have launched a murder investigation into the death of a man who was seriously injured in an assault on Wednesday and died on Thursday.

It is understood the man was of Polish nationality, and was 36 years old.

The assault occurred on Sylvan Park road, Letterkenny on Wednesday. On Sunday evening a Garda spokesman said the injured man died on Thursday “as a result of injuries sustained”.

“A post mortem was carried out by the State Pathologist Professor Marie Cassidy and this investigation has now been upgraded to murder,” he said.

On Wednesday gardaí were called to the scene of the assault on Sylvan Park road at 4:49pm, and the man was taken by ambulance to Letterkenny University Hospital.

Detective Inspector Pat O’Donnell of Letterkenny Garda Station issued an appeal on Sunday evening for information around the incident.

Gardaí in Letterkenny are asking any potential witnesses who were near the Sylvan Park area between 8am and 6pm on Wednesday 1st November to contact local gardaí at 074 91 67100.