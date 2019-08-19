Garda appeals for help in searches for teenager and man (48)

Gardaí in Dublin have appealed for public assistance in separate searches for a 14-year-old boy and a middle-aged man.

Ryan McGuiness (14) went missing on Sunday in the Eden Quay area of Dublin city centre.

He is described as being 5ft 9in tall, of slight build, and was last seen wearing a black jacket, black tracksuit bottoms and a black Nike hat.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact gardaí in Mullingar at 044 938 4000 or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111.

The Garda has also renewed its appeal for help in tracing Neil Coleman (48), who went missing on Friday, August 9th.

He is 6ft 3in, has an athletic build and light brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black top, black leather jacket and blue jeans.

Gardaí have asked anyone with information on him to contact Raheny Garda Station at 01-666 4300, or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111.