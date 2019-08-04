Garda appeal for Kate Holmquist stood down after body found
Journalist last seen at her home in Sandycove in Dublin on Saturday evening
Kate Holmquist, photographed at home in 2013.Photograph: Alan Betson
Kate Holmquist, in Dalkey, Co Dublin in 2006. Photograph: Frank Miller
Gardaí have stood down their missing persons appeal for journalist and author Kate Holmquist after a body was found.
Ms Holmquist (62) was last seen at her home on Lower Albert Road, Sandycove, Dublin at 6pm on Saturday, August 3rd.
Gardai said a body was discovered at Dollymount Strand and the death was being treated as a personal tragedy.
A long-time Irish Times journalist, Ms Holmquist grew up in the US and lived in France before moving to Ireland.
She is the author of a memoir, A Good Daughter and a novel The Glass Room.