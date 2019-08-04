Garda appeal for Kate Holmquist stood down after body found

Gardaí have stood down their missing persons appeal for journalist and author Kate Holmquist after a body was found.

Ms Holmquist (62) was last seen at her home on Lower Albert Road, Sandycove, Dublin at 6pm on Saturday, August 3rd.

Gardai said a body was discovered at Dollymount Strand and the death was being treated as a personal tragedy.

A long-time Irish Times journalist, Ms Holmquist grew up in the US and lived in France before moving to Ireland.

She is the author of a memoir, A Good Daughter and a novel The Glass Room.