Gardaí uncover cannabis grow house in the midlands

Gardaí have located a cannabis grow house in Ballymahon, Co Longford, and seized more than €130,000 worth of cannabis plants on Thursday afternoon.

Officers attached to the divisional drugs unit in Longford/Roscommon Division made the find shortly before 2pm when they executed a search warrant.

Gardaí also seized weighing scales, fans and lamps associated with the sale and supply of drugs from the house.

One man in his 20s has been arrested and is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Longford Garda station.