Gardaí targeting ATM gang raid premises in three counties

Gardaí targeting a criminal gang suspected of being involved in a series of ATM thefts have seized a car, illegal cigarettes, financial documents and a laptop.

A total of 10 locations were searched across Meath, Cavan and Monaghan by detectives with support from Revenue inspectors and environmental engineers.

Four were professional premises, four were residential premises and two were yards.

The raids took place in Meath, Cavan and Monaghan, three of the worst affected counties following a spate of ATM robberies over the last 18 months.

Sixteen ATMs in the North have been robbed since the beginning of the year. In the Republic, 15 ATMs have been robbed including four in one night in April.

Criminal gangs are targeting ATMs because of the difficulties in robbing banks and because the trend towards a cashless economy means there is less cash on commercial premises.

All searches were conducted under the authority of CAB warrants and the Criminal Assets Bureau Act 1996.

A working fuel laundering plant was also discovered and evidence of offences relating to waste management was obtained.

A Garda spokesman said Thursday morning’s operation “marks a significant development in the CAB operation which has been shadowing the criminal investigation being conducted by local Gardaí.

“It is supported by national units and follows on from a number of significant seizures of cash and other property by the Gardaí over the past number of weeks. The CAB investigation relates to cash, vehicles, other assets and real estate property that may represent the proceeds of crime.”