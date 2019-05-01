Gardaí target drug smuggling gang in 18 separate raids

Gardaí have seized cars, watches, designer clothes and mobile phones in a major operation against organised international drug smugglers.

A series of 18 raids were carried out in Dublin and Kildare in the early hours of Wednesday.

Officers were involved from the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.

They were assisted by the armed Garda emergency response unit, the Dublin metropolitan region armed support unit, the Kildare armed support unit, the Garda air support unit and the Garda dog unit.

Some of the watches seized during a series of raids in Dublin and Kildare. Photograph: Garda Press Office

Detective seized a 152 Nissan X-Trail SUV and a 141 Land Rover Discovery along with seven Rolex watches, a GPS tracker and an assortment of designer clothing.

They also seized documents in relation to the ownership of assets, financial documentation, mobile phones and electronic storage devices.

They uncovered evidence of the purchase on a number of homes in the Dublin area which has been analysed by an expert on behalf of CAB.

A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of money laundering and is currently detained at Irishtown Garda station under the provisions of Section 4 - Criminal Justice Act 1984.

In a statement, gardaí described the search operation as a “significant development in the CAB investigation and will be seen as a major upset to the network used by this organised crime gang to launder the proceeds of their drug dealing activities”.