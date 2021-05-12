Gardaí start investigation after discovering man’s body in Limerick
Investigating officers at scene of the find in Parnell Street area of city, near rail station
Gardaí say ‘inquiries are ongoing at this time’. File photograph: The Irish Times
Gardaí are investigating following the discovery of a man’s body in Limerick city tonight.
The body was found in the Parnell Street area, close to Colbert Rail station.
“Gardaí are currently at the scene of an incident on Parnell Street in Limerick city [and] were alerted to the incident at approximately 8pm, when a male was discovered deceased in the area,” said a Garda spokeswoman.
“The local coroner has been notified. Inquiries are ongoing at this time.”