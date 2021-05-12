Gardaí start investigation after discovering man’s body in Limerick

Gardaí­ are investigating following the discovery of a man’s body in Limerick city tonight.

The body was found in the Parnell Street area, close to Colbert Rail station.

“Gardaí­ are currently at the scene of an incident on Parnell Street in Limerick city [and] were alerted to the incident at approximately 8pm, when a male was discovered deceased in the area,” said a Garda spokeswoman.

“The local coroner has been notified. Inquiries are ongoing at this time.”