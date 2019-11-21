Gardaí seize truck where 16 people found on ferry bound for Rosslare

Gardaí have impounded a truck in which 16 people were discovered on a ferry bound for Rosslare Europort in Co Wexford from Cherbourg.

The people, who have told staff on the ferry they are from a country in the Middle East, were discovered after banging was heard from a refrigerated trailer during a routine inspection on the car deck of the Stena Horizon ferry.

Stena Line confirmed the discovery in a statement on Thursday morning.

It is thought the truck is owned by a local freight firm based in Co Wexford.

The container they were found in was sealed and locked, but it is understood that it was opened within five minutes of the banging being heard.

“All the individuals are reported to be in good health and have been moved to a private passenger lounge on the ship where their wellbeing is the focus of our employees. Stena Line has alerted security and immigration officials inRosslare so the necessary arrangements can be made for the group on the vessel’s arrival in Rosslare,” Stena said in a statement.

The ferry was travelling on its usual route from Cherbourg, where it departed from on Wednesday evening.

The ferry docked in bad weather in Rosslare Port at 2.30pm, about an hour ahead of the scheduled time. There was a visible Garda presence waiting for the ship to dock, with gardai and medical personnel boarding the ferry shortly after its arrival.

The migrants on board were undergoing an initial medical examination while still on the boat.

Furthermore, members of the Garda National Immigration Bureau were also beginning the processing of confirming the identity of the migrants.

The Garda will conduct a criminal inquiry into how the men came to be in the back of an

Irish-owned truck on the Rosslare-bound ferry while also helping to put in place supports for the men, including accommodation.

Two ambulances and several doctors’ cars and Garda cars drove onto the ship’s vehicle deck shortly after it docked.

In a statement issued after the ship docked, the Garda said the truck has been detained. “The driver and the owners of the articulated vehicle are assisting An Garda Síochána with our enquiries.”

Anyone with information in relation to the incident is asked to contact investigating gardaí at Wexford Garda station on 053-9165200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111, Crimestoppers on 1800-250025 or any Garda station.

First priority

The incident comes just days after a group of 25 people were found inside a refrigerated container on board a UK-bound ship just off the coast of the Netherlands. Last month, 39 people were found dead inside a container in Essex which had arrived in the UK via a ferry from Zeebrugge, Belgium.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said the Government’s first priority when dealing with the people found in a refrigerated lorry bound for Ireland would be ensuring they are safe and well.

Speaking in Zagreb where he is attending an international political conference, Mr Varadkar said he heard about the incident but had yet to be fully briefed on it.

“Our initial response will be humanitarian to ensure those people are well and their health is good.

“After that we need a response that involves the police. Trafficking is illegal and we have to see with the people who come ashore [what they want to do].

“They may want to claim asylum or they may wish to be returned to a safe country,” he said.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney told the Dáil on Thursday gardaí will work closely with police services across the EU to deal with the trafficking of the 16 people.

Mr Coveney said trafficking “is criminal activity that doesn’t respect borders” and said gardaí were currently working closely with the PSNI in relation to the deaths of 39 migrants trafficked to the UK.

Government approach

Mr Coveney defended the Government’s approach to dealing with human trafficking after Fianna Fáil TD Robert Troy highlighted the case of the migrants found on the ferry bound for Rosslare port.

Mr Troy asked what Ireland was doing to ensure “we don’t become a destination of choice for people carrying out that awful, dreadful trafficking of human beings”.

He said the annual trafficking in persons report for a second year in a row downgraded Ireland’s response because the authorities failed to initiate any prosecutions in 2018.

The report also identified “chronic deficiencies in victim identification and referral and assistance”.

Mr Coveney insisted that the Government is fully committed to addressing human trafficking, with a number of initiatives in place as well as significant Garda resources for investigation and prosecution of human trafficking. – Additional reporting: PA