Gardaí seize jewellery worth €100,000 and arrest two people

Gardaí have seized jewellery worth €100,000 and arrested two people as part of Operation Thor which targets roving criminal gangs.

The woman, aged 30, has a UK address. The man aged 23 was from Dublin. The location of the Garda raid was not disclosed for operational reasons.

The pair were arrested on suspicion of handling property suspected to be stolen in the course of burglaries.

They are both being held at Tallaght Garda station and are expected to appear before the sitting of Tallaght District Court on Friday at 10.30am.

In recent weeks, members of organised criminal gangs have been arrested on a number of occasions in circumstances where high powered ‘get-away’ vehicles were identified and intercepted.

A Garda spokesperson said: “An Garda Síochána encourages householders to be particularly vigilant during the winter months with most burglaries likely to occur between 5pm and 11pm.

“We would also encourage people to mark their property so if stolen and recovered it can be identified by the owner.”