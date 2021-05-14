Gardaí seize imitation firearms, slash hooks and drugs in Co Clare

Gardaí have arrested two men and seized suspected drugs worth €60,000, cash and weapons in Co Clare.

Gardaí in Ennistymon, assisted by the Garda Dog Unit, armed support unit, the divisional drugs unit, customs revenue officers and social welfare inspectors, executed a number of search warrants in the Ennistymon area.

During the course of the operation gardaí seized €40,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb and a sum of cash believed to be in the region of €20,000.

Gardaí also seized two suspected imitation firearms, slash hooks, knives, hatchets and a baton.

Two men, aged in their 20s and 50s, were arrested and are currently detained at Kilrush Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

The suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.