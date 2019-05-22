Gardaí seize gun and arrest two men in organised crime raid

Gardaí have arrested two people and recovered a gun in a raid tackling organised crime in the Dublin area.

The Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Special Crime Task Force carried out a search of a residence in the Ballyfermot area last night, the May 21st, 2019.

They raided the house following a tip-off.

During the course of the operation, gardaí recovered a firearm and arrested two males aged 47 and 52.

They are currently detained at Ballyfermot Garda Station.